Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, November 6

Aberforth Split Level Income Trust plc ("ASLIT")
The Net Asset Values ("NAVs") for the above company as at the close of business on 5 November 2019 were:-
Ordinary Share (excluding current year revenue) =85.53p
Ordinary Share (including current year revenue) = 87.49p
Zero Dividend Preference Share (Accounts basis*) = 107.97p
Zero Dividend Preference Share (Articles basis) = 108.42p
* for accounting purposes in accordance with the AIC SORP, issue costs in relation to the Zero Dividend Preference Shares are capitalised and amortised over their expected term.
Contact:
Michael Campbell
For and on behalf of Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries
Telephone: 0131 220 0733
6 November 2019

© 2019 PR Newswire