ICEBERG IP Group CEO Patrick Snow Receives 'World's Leading IP Strategists' Accolade for the 10th Year in Succession

LONDON, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ICEBERG IP Group announced today that CEO and founder Patrick Snow has received the IAM Strategy 300: 'The World's Leading IP Strategists' accolade for the tenth year in succession. The award identifies individuals who offer world class services related to the development and implementation of strategies that enable intellectual property (IP) owners to maximize the value of their rights portfolios. The announcement was made at the IP Business Congress in Boston, USA earlier this year.

Mr. Snow "leads the field in terms of helping companies to build IP monetisation strategies through sales, licensing and venturing", says IAM. "His vision and ability to adapt to changing market conditions are really impressive - he's one of the world's leading IP strategists."

A seasoned executive with more than 20 years' strategic leadership and management experience, Mr Snow advises Fortune 500 companies, international funds and government institutions on how best to build and execute successful IP monetisation strategies. Mr Snow has generated C$1 billion in IP transaction offers and structured more than 500 transactions and investments globally.

"It is a great privilege to be recognised as an industry leader in the field of IP strategy over the last decade", says Mr. Snow. "As we approach a new decade, ICEBERG IP Group will continue to adapt to evolving market conditions and innovate new ways to successfully create value from IP through a range of monetisation models."

About ICEBERG IP Group

ICEBERG IP Group (ICEBERG) is an industry leading global IP venturing, transactions and advisory group with headquarters in London and overseas operations in Silicon Valley and Shanghai.

For nearly 20 years, ICEBERG has been successfully advising its clients on how best to generate value from their patent portfolios and broader IP strategies. As an investor, ICEBERG acquires and monetises IP assets across a range of sectors. In addition, it partners with other patent owners to build stakeholder value through a variety of venturing and financing models. As an intermediary and adviser, ICEBERG provides a full range of services from IP acquisitions, sales and licensing through to strategic advisory, merger and acquisitions and analytics. For more information visit www.icebergip.com.

Media Contact

Media Team,

ICEBERG IP Group

enquiries@icebergip.com