Calcium Carbonate Market to Upsurge Based on Growing Coating and Additive Industry & Booming Paper Industry: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Calcium Carbonate Market is estimated to witness substantial growth in the forecast period due to increase in demand from various end use industries. Calcium carbonate is a common substance present in rocks as aragonite and minerals calcite. The substance is also found in shells of marine creatures, eggs, snails, and pearls. Calcium carbonate is also medicinally used as an antacid and as a calcium supplement in limited quantities. Some of the natural forms of calcium carbonate available are chalks, marble, and limestone. Calcium carbonate is majorly used to prepare Portland cement and lime.

The key drivers of calcium carbonate market include growing coating and additive industry, booming paper industry, increasing investment in construction industry, and high demand from paper industry since calcium carbonate offers better print quality, extended shelf life of paper, cheaper process of paper production. Moreover, increase in demand from packaging industry is also driving the market growth. However, growing environmental issues concerning limestone mining and health hazards due to excessive consumption of calcium supplement is hampering the growth of calcium carbonate market.

Introduction of green applications and growing use of nano precipitated calcium carbonate are trending in the market. Increasing industrialization and growing construction activities is offering opportunities to the market.

Calcium carbonate market is categorized on the basis of type, application, end user, and geography. On the basis of type, market is divided into Ground Calcium Carbonate (GCC) and Precipitated Calcium Carbonate (PCC). Precipitated Calcium Carbonate (PCC) segment is predicted to lead the market in the forecast period.

In terms of application, calcium carbonate market is divided into single wall, single face, double wall, and triple wall.

Based on end use, the market is divided into automotive, paper, pharmaceutical, chemicals, consumer goods, and electronics. Paper industry is expected to hold significant share of the market due to high demand from paper mill, since calcium carbonate is widely used in alkaline papermaking as a filler substance. Further, North America and Europe are also expected lead the market due to increase in investment.

Geographically, calcium carbonate market is segmented as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the market owing to expanding manufacturing segment, supporting investment in different domains, and large reserves of limestone in major nations.

The major players in calcium carbonate market are Fujian Snamu Nano Calcium Carbonate Co Ltd., Huber Engineered Materials, Mississippi Lime Company, Changzhou Calcium Carbonate Ltd., Imerys Mineral Ltd., Graymont Ltd., Omya GmBH., Jinsha Chemical., Schaefer Kalk Sdn Bhd., Shiraishi Kogyo Kaisha Ltd., and Jiawei Chemical.

Global Market for calcium carbonate to 2023 offers detailed coverage of calcium carbonate industry and presents main market trends. The market research gives historical and forecast market size, demand and production forecasts, end-use demand details, price trends, and company shares of the leading calcium carbonate producers to provide exhaustive coverage of the calcium carbonate.

