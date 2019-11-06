

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks were subdued on Wednesday as investors awaited more clarity on U.S-China trade talks.



Underlying sentiment turned cautious after reports suggested that Beijing wants Washington to lift punitive tariffs as part of a truce in a trade war.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was down 0.15 percent at 403.68 after rising 0.2 percent in the previous session.



The German DAX and France's CAC 40 index were marginally lower while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was moving down 0.3 percent.



A rise in U.S. Treasury yields pushed banks higher, with Commerzbank, Deutsche Bank, BNP Paribas and Credit Agricole rising 2-3 percent.



Societe Generale surged as much as 3.8 percent. After reporting a fall in third-quarter net profit and revenue, the bank has set aside three-quarters of the cash needed to deliver a planned dividend payout this year.



Speed-train maker Alstom rallied nearly 4 percent after reporting its first-half results.



Brenntag soared 5.8 percent. The German chemical distribution company achieved stable results in the third quarter of 2019, despite difficult macroeconomic conditions.



Sportswear company Adidas dropped 2.8 percent after its third-quarter net income attributable to shareholders decreased 1.8 percent.



Automaker BMW was little changed after reporting a rise in Q3 profit.



Marks & Spencer shares jumped 4 percent in London. The company said it is making up for lost time after a challenging first-half.



Mall operator Intu Properties slumped 14.5 percent after saying it is considering asset sales or an equity raise to tide over a prolonged weakness in the retail sector due to Brexit-driven uncertainty.



AstraZeneca declined 1.2 percent after it announced plans to raise up to $1 billion for a new fund that would invest in Chinese health-care startups.



Mothercare shares jumped 37 percent. The baby products retailer is set to close all of its 79 U.K. stores and its online business with the potential loss of 2,800 jobs.



Dutch supermarkets and eCommerce company Ahold Delhaize N.V. surged 3.8 percent after backing its FY19 outlook.



In economic releases, data from Destatis revealed that German factory orders grew more than expected in September on rising domestic and foreign demand.



Factory orders grew 1.3 percent month-on-month, reversing a 0.4 percent fall in August. Orders were forecast to climb 0.5 percent.



The euro area private sector expanded slightly more than initially estimated in October but remained close to stagnation, final data from IHS Markit showed.



The final composite output index rose to 50.6 in October from 50.1 in September. The score was above the flash estimate of 50.2.



