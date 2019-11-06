

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone retail sales grew only marginally in September largely reflecting weak food sales, data from Eurostat showed Wednesday.



Retail turnover gained 0.1 percent month-on-month in September, slower than the 0.6 percent rise in August. However, economists had forecast sales to remain flat in September.



Food, drink and tobacco sales decreased 0.4 percent, while non-food product sales edged up 0.1 percent.



On a yearly basis, retail sales growth accelerated to 3.1 percent in September from 2.7 percent in the previous month. Sales were expected to grow 2.4 percent.



Sales in EU28 grew 0.2 percent on month, taking the annual growth to 3.2 percent in September.



