The "Europe Insulin Pens Market to 2027- Regional Analysis and Forecasts by Product Type; Application; Distribution Channel and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe insulin pen market is expected to reach US$ 1,829.7 Mn in 2027 from US$ 900.8 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 8.4% from 2019-2027.

The growth of the insulin pen market is primarily attributed to the growing geriatric population and the rising incidence of diabetes. However, the availability of alternatives for drug delivery and limitations associated with insulin pens are likely to pose a negative impact on market growth. On the other hand, the development of cost-efficient pen needles is likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the European insulin pen market in the coming years.

Diabetes among the geriatric population is a growing public health burden worldwide. It is a major cause of morbidity and mortality in the ageing population that later largely attributable to various chronic complications. The ageing population is poised to become one of the most significant transformations with a heavy impact on the social and economic level across Europe. According to a report of the United Nation in 2017, there were approximately 183 million people aged 60 or above across Europe in 2017 and was projected to reach 247.2million by 2050.

The number of geriatric population is expected to grow significantly in Europe, Diabetes has been growing as a major health problem and a significant burden on the population and on health systems of developing countries. There are about 60 million people with diabetes in Europe or about 10.3% of men and 9.6% of women aged 25 years and over.

Prevalence of diabetes is increasing among all ages in the European Region, mostly due to increases in overweight and obesity, unhealthy diet and physical inactivity. The elderly people are more likely to have diabetes than younger people, and the effect of the disease on quality of life is particularly deep in this population. With an increase in the number of geriatric population, the prevalence of diabetes has increased. Therefore, the demand for insulin pens, which are devices that facilitate easy administration of insulin is expected to increase in the forecast period.

In 2018, the disposable segment held the largest market share of 62.6% of the insulin pen market, by product. The disposable is expected to dominate its market share in 2027 owing to the rise in the prevalence of diabetes and the presence of the several market players that offers technically advanced products. The disposable segment is also anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate of 8.6% during the forecast period, 2019 to 2027.

Retail pharmacies segment the largest market share of 39.8% of the insulin pen market, by distribution channel in 2018. This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2027 owing Chemists and retail pharmacies are considered to be the most preferred channel for patients using diabetes insulin pens. Retail pharmacies are among the most go-to places opted by the patients resulting in the high share and growth of the segment in the insulin pens market over the coming years. The E-Commerce segment is also expected to grow at the fastest growth rate of 9% during the forecast period, 2019 to 2027.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Europe Insulin Pen Market Key Takeaways

3. Europe Insulin Pen Market Market Landscape

3.1 Overview

3.2 Market Segmentation

3.3 PEST Analysis

4. Europe Insulin Pen Market Key Market Dynamics

4.1 Key Market Drivers

4.1.1 Rising Incidence of Diabetes

4.1.2 Increasing Geriatric Population

4.1.3 Rising Adoption of Insulin Injection Pens over Vials Syringes

4.2 Key Market Restraints

4.2.1 Availability of Alternatives for Drug Delivery

4.2.2 Limitations Associated with Insulin Pens

4.3 Key Market Opportunity

4.3.1 Growing Market In Developing Economies

4.4 Impact Analysis

5. Insulin Pen Market Europe Analysis

5.1 Europe Insulin Pen Market Revenue Forecasts And Analysis

5.2 Performance of Key Players

6. Insulin Pen Market Analysis And Forecasts To 2027 Product Type

6.1 Overview

6.2 Europe Insulin Pen Market Share by Product Type 2018 2027 (%)

6.3 Disposable Market

6.4 Reusable Market

7. Insulin Pen Market Analysis And Forecasts To 2027 Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Europe Insulin Pen Market Share By Application 2018 2027 (%)

7.3 Type-1 Diabetes

7.4 Type 2 Diabetes Market

8. Insulin Pen Market Analysis And Forecasts To 2027 Distribution Channel

8.1 Overview

8.2 Europe Insulin Pen Market Share By Distribution Channel 2018 2027 (%)

8.3 Hospitals Pharmacies

8.4 Retail Pharmacies Market

8.5 E-Commerce Market

9. Insulin Pen Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 Europe Analysis

10. Insulin Pens Market Industry Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Comparative Company Analysis

10.3 Growth Strategies Done By The Companies In The Market, (%)

10.4 Organic Developments

10.5 Inorganic Developments

11. Insulin Pens Market-Key Company Profiles

11.1 Key Facts

11.2 Business Description

11.3 Financial Overview

11.4 Product Portfolio

11.5 SWOT Analysis

11.6 Key Developments

Owen Mumford, LTD.

Novo Nordisk a/s

Companion Medical

Berlin-Chemie AG

Pendiq GmbH

Emperra GmbH E-Health Technologies

Eli lilly and company

Ypsomed Ag

SANOFI

Biocon

