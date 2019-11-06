

The 27th edition of the HKTDC Hong Kong International Optical Fair opened today, welcoming 810 exhibitors from 18 countries and regions to showcase the latest eyewear products and design trends.



Models parade the latest collections from leading eyewear brands exhibiting at the Brand Name Gallery.



The IT Solutions, Shop Fittings & Equipment zone showcases innovative eyewear technologies, including eyewear customisation software nuVision, which allows people to "try on" spectacles virtually.

HONG KONG, Nov 6, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - Organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) and co-organised by the Hong Kong Optical Manufacturers Association (HKOMA), the 27th edition of the HKTDC Hong Kong International Optical Fair opened today and runs until 8 November at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC). This year's fair welcomes 810 exhibitors from 18 countries and regions to showcase the latest design trends and eyewear products."As a major production centre and exporter in the global optical industry, the value of Hong Kong's total optical exports in the first nine months of this year exceeded HK$15.3 billion, which was on a par with last year," said HKTDC Deputy Executive Director Benjamin Chau. "An emphasis on design, technology and quality management continue to bring success to Hong Kong eyewear companies in an increasingly competitive world. The Hong Kong International Optical Fair provides an important one-stop marketing and sourcing platform for the industry."Mr Chau noted that the HKTDC has organised 81 buying missions from 55 countries and regions, bringing more than 5,200 buyers to the fair. Among the participating buyers, more than 80% come from emerging markets such as Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. More than 6,700 buyers have pre-registered to visit the fair.The HKTDC has enhanced its free shuttle bus service for the fair to take event participants between the exhibition venue, major hotels and transportation hubs. HKTDC Services Counters are available in the buffer halls at Hong Kong International Airport, where buyers can find fair information and register for buyer badges in advance. Buyer Concierge Desks have also been set up to strengthen connections with exhibitors.Innovative technologies on displayThe fair includes a total of 12 group pavilions representing France, Italy, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, Visionaries of Style (VOS) as well as the HKOMA. It also features several group pavilions from the mainland including Yingtan in Jiangxi province, Danyang in Jiangsu province, Mayu in Zhejiang province and Chongqing. The IT Solutions, Shop Fittings & Equipment zone, which made its debut last year, will continue to be a popular draw in 2019, showcasing innovative eyewear technologies, including eyewear customisation software nuVision that allows people to "try on" a huge range of sunglasses virtually (Booth: 1E-A34).The fair also showcases French brand McLaren's pure titanium eyewear made using the latest 3D printing technologies (Booth: GH-B05). Local brand OSSII SOUND presents Connector smart glasses that combine eyewear with Bluetooth earphones (Booth: GH-R03). Other product zones include Frames, Lenses & Parts, Eyewear Accessories, Sporting & Professional Eyewear, Kids Eyewear & Reading Glasses, Optometric Instruments, Equipment & Machinery, Contact Lenses & Accessories, and Diagnostic Instruments.Brand Name Gallery showcases latest global designsThe Brand Name Gallery features 230 renowned international brands, including new participants Absolute Vintage Eyewear (Hong Kong), Maserati (Italy) and NANOVISTA (Spain). Other renowned brands include Paul Hueman (Korea), BMW (Germany), Stepper (Germany), Etnia Barcelona (Spain) and Savile Row (UK). Highlighted products include:- UK brand LAURA ASHLEY's artistic Four Seasons Series features pink lenses decorated with floral patterns in a design that's both romantic and fashionable. (Booth: GH-J01)- MATSUDA is a company that anchors itself in the tradition of craftsmanship with a rich history of making eyeglasses for Japanese emperors. At the fair it showcases a new eyewear series including flip-up sunglasses crafted from titanium. Each finished creation is an object of art. (Booth: GH-F14)- Italian brand MOMODESIGN uses stainless steel frames in unique colours, while the arms are made with malleable acetate to make the eyewear lighter. (Booth: GH-R01)Several Brand Name Gallery eyewear parades are staged throughout the fair period, with models showcasing the latest collections from trendsetting eyewear brands.Spotlighting local creative design forcesTo promote Hong Kong's original brand designs and help Hong Kong eyewear companies expand into the global market, the HKOMA is showcasing the latest collections from 30 local eyewear designers at the Brand Name Gallery and Hong Kong Eyewear Good Design. Participating brands include BIG HORN (Booth: GH-L04), HACHILL (Booth: GH-D10) and P+US (Booth: GH-B39).New exhibitor Absolute Vintage Eyewear (Booth: GH-E40) brings eyewear created specifically for Asian faces and made from natural bullhorn to showcase local craftsmanship of Hong Kong. Kevin Ching, the award-winning designer from Hong Kong brand BIG HORN, has been striving to create designs that combine innovation, creativity and fashion flair. He presents eyewear inspired by the costumes of Chinese ethnic minorities, with diamond-shaped patterns on the lenses and Swarovski fine stones along the arms.All the award-winning and finalist entries of the 21st Hong Kong Eyewear Design Competition are on display at Hall 1D during the fair period to showcase Hong Kong's creative prowess to international buyers. Details of the prize-winning pieces can be found at: https://bit.ly/2BYhDdaHong Kong International Optometric SymposiumThe 17th Hong Kong International Optometric Symposium will be held tomorrow (7 November) on the theme "Advancements in Optometric Specialties", with Dr Tony Ko, Chief Executive of the Hospital Authority, delivering the opening remarks. Experts including Prof Rob Jacobs, Associate Professor at the University of Auckland, and Dr Frederick R Edmunds, an optometrist from the United States, will explore topics including aviation optometry, sports vision, and the application of artificial intelligence in ophthalmology and optometry.The symposium has been certified by the Council on Optometric Practitioner Education (COPE) for the first time this year. Optometrists participating in the symposium can apply for COPE credits, which are approved by optometrist associations and supervisory committees from the US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand. As for local certification, the symposium continues to be certified by the Hong Kong Optometrists Board, allowing participants to apply for three or six Continuing Professional Development (CPD) hours for half-day attendance and full-day attendance respectively.Other events at the fair include today's "Quick Take: Disruption in Eyewear", at which Albert Chan, Head of Hong Kong Office at renowned international market research institute Coresight Research, examined the latest trends in the global eyewear market and explored how start-ups can enter the market through innovative ideas.Held alongside the Optical Fair, the HKTDC Hong Kong International Wine & Spirits Fair runs from 7 to 9 November, featuring 1,075 exhibitors from 30 countries and regions to showcase their quality wine and spirits.The 27th HKTDC Hong Kong International Optical Fair- Date: 6-8 November 2019 (Wednesday to Friday)- Venue: Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre- Time: 6 Nov (Wed): 10am-6:30pm; 7 Nov (Thurs): 9:30am-6:30pm; 8 Nov (Fri): 9:30am-5pm- No. of exhibitors: 810- Product zones: Frames, Lenses & Parts, Contact Lenses & Accessories, Diagnostic Instruments, Eyewear Accessories, Kids Eyewear, Optometric Instruments, Equipment & Machinery, Reading Glasses, Sporting & Professional Eyewear, IT Solutions, Shop Fittings & EquipmentFair website hkopticalfair.hktdc.comEvent details https://bit.ly/2PjpVUwSupporting service https://home-uat.hktdc.com/en/s/autumn-fairs-openPlease download more photos from here http://bit.ly/2qr89o2About HKTDCThe Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong's trade. About HKTDCThe Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong's trade. With 50 offices globally, including 13 in Mainland China, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub. The HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to create business opportunities for companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in the mainland and international markets. The HKTDC also provides up-to-date market insights and product information via trade publications, research reports and digital news channels. For more information, please visit: www.hktdc.com/aboutus. Follow us on Twitter @hktdc and LinkedIn.Source: HKTDCContact:Copyright 2019 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.