Innovid Addresses Demand Growth in DACH Region by Appointing Industry Veteran, Wolfgang Kirschner; Also Appoints Jeremy Straight to Further Advance its Connected TV Initiatives

Innovid, the only independent advertising and analytics platform built for television, today announced the appointment of regional leader Wolfgang Kirschner to head its expansion efforts across Germany, Austria and Switzerland. In his new role, Kirschner will be based out of Munich and will focus on building Innovid's regional teams to support the rapid growth of global advertising brands across the market.

"Innovid has experienced a significant demand in the DACH region as we continue our strategic global expansion," said Zvika Netter, CEO and Co-Founder of Innovid. "The appointment of Wolfgang, who brings strong regional relationships and local knowledge, will enable us to elevate our support of the global brands in this area."

Kirschner is an experienced marketing leader with more than 15 years in the digital marketing industry. Prior to joining Innovid, he was Managing Director at IgnitionOne, leading the account management team. Throughout his career he's also held positions at various digital marketing companies, including FantasticZero, Adconion Media Group and AdJug.

"The DACH region continues to build prominence as a European advertising powerhouse that is home to many global brands," said Kirschner. "Innovid's omni-channel advertising and dynamic-creative solutions, particularly across Connected TV (CTV), not only provide regional advertisers more value from their investments, but deliver meaningful experiences to the audience. I look forward to helping drive strategy for brand growth throughout the region."

In addition, Innovid announced the appointment of Jeremy Straight as Senior Vice President of Business Development, based out of New York. Straight's decade of expertise in advertising technology, with a focus on video, will help Innovid continue to build innovative solutions with its partners and advance the CTV landscape, as well as develop and grow new and existing client relationships.

"As our CTV business continues to accelerate at an unprecedented rate, it is the perfect time to bring on Jeremy to advance partner development, custom joint product development, and key integrations across the CTV industry," added Netter.

As the CTV industry continues to grow and mature, brands are looking for independent tech solutions to execute their media plans. Innovid's commitment to its clients includes working with partner companies to build unique products that solve the issues both publishers and brands experience in today's fragmented media landscape. Straight, who was previously Senior Vice President of Strategic Partnerships at SpotX, will lead the Business Development organization at Innovid to help identify and structure these distinctive solutions with partner companies in the CTV space.

"I am thrilled to join the Innovid team and collaborate with our client and partners to drive the ad tech landscape forward," said Straight. "Innovid is leading the charge in closing the gap on some of the missing pieces that will advance CTV to its full potential, and my focus will be working with companies that want to be a part of the future of TV."

About Innovid

Innovid is the only independent omni-channel advertising and analytics platform built for television. We use data to enable the personalization, delivery, and measurement of ads across the widest breadth of digitally enabled channels in the market, including TV, video, display, social, and OOH. Innovid serves a global client base of brands, agencies, and publishers through over twelve offices across the Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

