

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The AES Corporation (AES) reported earnings for its third quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $210 million, or $0.32 per share. This compares with $102 million, or $0.15 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, The AES Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $426 million or $0.48 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.41 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 7.4% to $2.63 billion from $2.84 billion last year.



The AES Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $426 Mln. vs. $327 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.48 vs. $0.35 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.41 -Revenue (Q3): $2.63 Bln vs. $2.84 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.30 to $1.38



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX