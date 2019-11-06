

TAIPEI (dpa-AFX) - Taiwan's consumer price inflation eased unexpectedly in October, data from the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics showed on Wednesday.



The consumer price index climbed 0.39 percent year-on-year in October, after a 0.43 percent rise in both August and September. Economists had expected a 0.45 percent increase.



Excluding fruits, vegetables and energy, the core CPI rose 0.66 percent annually in October.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.03 percent in October.



Data also showed that the wholesale prices declined 6.21 percent in October, following a 4.53 percent fall in September.



On a month-on-month basis, wholesale prices decreased 1.59 percent in October.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX