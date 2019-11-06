

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - The AES Corp. (AES) announced a 10-year strategic alliance with Google to accelerate the growth and adoption of clean energy by leveraging Google Cloud technology. AES will use Google Cloud technology to help create the grid of the future and improve the experience for energy customers.



AES innovation partner, Uplight, will also utilize Google Cloud technology to enhance its end-to-end energy action system, to increase customer satisfaction and reduce carbon emissions.



'Together, AES and Google Cloud will leverage the cloud, AI/ML and data analytics to help transform the energy industry's infrastructure, while driving wider adoption of renewable energy around the world,' said Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud.



