

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Blucora Inc. (BCOR) said that it now expects total revenue for fiscal year 2019 to be in the range of $714.5 million - $720.5 million, compared to the prior estimation of $710.0 million - $724.0 million.



Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report revenues of $720.19 million for 2019. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said it updated its full-year 2019 outlook to reflect current business conditions, including the clearing consolidation occurring ahead of schedule, a 25 basis-point change in the Federal Funds target rate and other items.



