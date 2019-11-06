New financing will enable the company to expand in the US its phase II clinical trial ACTIMIS for its drug candidate glenzocimab (ACT017) in acute ischemic stroke

Acquisition of 100% of AVCare, a start-up developing a stroke biomarker

Acticor Biotech, a clinical stage biotechnology company involved in the acute phase of thrombotic diseases, including acute ischemic stroke, today announced that it has raised €7 million in addition to its Series B which is now completed at €22,3 million. This additional funding will enable the company to expand ACTIMIS, a phase II trial in acute ischemic stroke with its lead candidate glenzocimab (ACT017) in the US.

The financing was led by a new investor Go Capital. Existing investors Newton BioCapital, CapDecisif Management and Anaxago also participated into this additional funding.

Simultaneously as closing its Series B financing, Acticor Biotech acquired 100% of AVCare's shares. AVCare is a start-up diagnostic company, founded by Pr. Serge Timsit and Jean-Marc Herbert and financed by SATT Ouest Valorisation and Go Capital, which is developing a stroke blood biomarker. Acticor Biotech and SATT Ouest Valorisation enter into a sub-licensing agreement which gave worldwide rights to Acticor to develop and exploit the stroke biomarker.

Leila Nicolas, Investment Director of Go Capital will now join the Board of Directors of Acticor Biotech and she commented: "It was a very good opportunity for AVCare to be integrated into a promising biotech such as Acticor. We are also excited to participate into the financing of Acticor Biotech and look forward to getting the results of the phase II clinical development in acute ischemic stroke as well as expanding it into the US."

Gilles Avenard, President of Acticor Biotech, added: "We are delighted to have raised additional equity from specialised healthcare investors who will enable us to expand our ongoing Phase II, ACTIMIS, in the US. Our pre-IND consultation with the FDA in the summer was encouraging enough to take the decision to file an IND in the coming months."

For the closing ofthe series B financing, Agile Capital Markets acted as financial advisors for Acticor Biotech.

About GO Capital

GO Capital is an independent venture capital firm that invests primarily in high- tech companies located in Western and Central France, in the fields of Digital Economy, Life Sciences, Ecotechnologies and Service Innovation. GO CAPITAL invests in companies via several funds, from their creation to their expansion worldwide, in order to boost their development.

About Newton Biocapital

Established in 2017, Newton Biocapital is a Belgian venture capital fund focused on financing biotech and life science projects in the "core of Europe" (B, NL, D, F) and Japan for the prevention and treatment of chronic diseases. The fund's approach as lead investor is to support promising start-up projects, as well as neglected or undervalued late-stage projects, in order to mitigate the risks and to create investor value. Its leadership team consists of specialists with long-standing management and investor experience who coach bio-entrepreneurs through the development stages of their projects.

Newton Biocapital's mission is to generate substantial financial and societal value.

About CapDecisif Management

Building Game Changers. Together

CapDecisif Management is an independent Venture Capital firm investing in innovative companies, mainly in the digital and healthcare sectors. Since its inception in 2001, CapDecisif Management has backed over 80 companies with strong growth in France and globally, while generating consistent returns for its investors. As a trusted partner, CapDecisif Management's team is valued by entrepreneurs for its complementary skills and business network.

About Anaxago

Founded in 2012 Anaxago is the first investment platform to open an exclusive access to individuals in investment opportunities usually reserved for professionals. With more than 100,000 members, 200 real estate projects or companies financed since its creation and more than 150 million euros invested, Anaxago is distinguished by the selectivity and support of investment projects offered on its platform. Anaxago's Ventures business specializes in investing in innovative companies in the fields of Proptech, FinTech and Healthcare. Anaxago is majority owned by its founders.

About glenzocimab (ACT017), the Therapeutic Candidate

Acticor is developing glenzocimab (ACT017), a humanized Antibody Fragment (Fab). The therapeutic candidate is directed against a novel target of major interest, platelet glycoprotein VI (GPVI), and inhibits its action. Evidence of antithrombotic efficacy of glenzocimab and safety of inhibition of GPVI have been established both ex vivo and in vivo. The target is involved in the growth of the thrombus, but not in physiological haemostasis. This limits the bleeding risk associated with its inhibition.

About Acticor Biotech

Acticor Biotech is a clinical stage biotechnology company, spin-off of INSERM, dedicated to developing an innovative treatment in the therapy of acute thrombotic diseases, including ischemic stroke. Acticor Biotech is built upon the expertise and the results of research conducted by the founders: Dr. Martine Jandrot-Perrus at INSERM Paris and Pr. Philippe Billiald at Paris-Sud University.

