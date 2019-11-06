Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 05-November-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 358.33p INCLUDING current year revenue 366.20p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 352.30p INCLUDING current year revenue 360.16p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---