Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc Global Equity Income class Ordinary shares (IVPG) As at close of business on 05-November-2019 NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 212.57p INCLUDING current year revenue 212.61p The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value. The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable. LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596 ---