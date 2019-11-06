The Movie Studio, Inc.: The Movie Studio Attends the 2019 American Film Market

FT. LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 6, 2019 / The Movie Studio, Inc. (OTC PINK:MVES) proudly announces that it will be attending the 2019 American Film Market November 6th though the 13th exhibiting and represented by our sales agent Cinema Arts Entertainment. The Company intends to present and solicit release of The Movie Studio's catalog of feature films for worldwide distribution and licensing new intellectual properties.

The Movie Studio will be represented by Cinema/Arts Artedis occupying Premier Suite 714# at The American Film Market and will meet with domestic and international film distributors, buyers and sellers. The Movie Studio intends to secure additional distribution agreements, licensing of current motion picture titles, pre-sales and negative pick-up arrangements as well as the acquisition of additional film libraries and assets for its launched Over The Top (OTT) Video on Demand (VOD) and App currently on the Apple App Store and Google Playstore.

More information about The Movie Studio is available at https://themoviestudio.com/

About The American Film Market

The American Film Market is the world's largest motion picture business event. Over 7,000 industry leaders converge in Santa Monica, California for eight days of deal-making, screenings, conferences, networking and parties. Participants come from more than 80 countries and include acquisition and development executives, agents, attorneys, directors, distributors, festival directors, financiers, film commissioners, producers, writers, the world's press and all those who provide services to the motion picture industry.

Unlike a film festival, the AFM is a marketplace with over 200,000 square feet of exhibition and office space where production and distribution deals are closed. More than US$1 billion in deals will be sealed on both completed films and those in every stage of development and production (negative pick-up).

Participants may view more than 500 screenings of 300+ films, the majority world or U.S. premieres. Titles range from big budget blockbusters that will be released by the major studios to lower budget art and genre films recognized at international film festivals.

With 7,000 attendees, 500 screenings, 400 exhibiting distributors, and the industry's largest Conference series, AFM is the pivotal destination for independent filmmakers and business people from all over the world.

"We are excited to attend the 2019 American Film Market represented by Cinema Arts Entertainment and have launched our OTT server based platform along with the launch of "The Movie Studio App" and are focused on our growth by acquisition strategy by acquiring, licensing and aggregating substantial movie content as well as packaging talent, pre-sales and negative pick-up financing of currently developed intellectual properties. We are confident that the relationships the Company has nurtured throughout the years in the movie business will provide distributors transparency and big data analytics to aggregated content under our public company vehicle Gordon Scott Venters President and CEO announced today".

About The Movie Studio Inc.

The Movie Studio, Inc. is a digital disruptive vertically integrated motion picture production and distribution Company focused on the independent motion picture sector with completed motion picture and production assets. The Company acquires, develops, manufactures, and distributes independent motion picture content for worldwide consumption in Theatrical, Video on Demand (VOD), Foreign Sales and on various media devices as well as our own Over The Top (OTT) platform with our App in the Apple App store and Google Playstore. For more information, visit https://themoviestudio.com/.

