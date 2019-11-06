

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The New York Times Co., (NYT) announced a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year.



The company's profit came in at $16.43 million, or $0.10 per share. This compares with $24.98 million, or $0.15 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.10 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.7% to $428.50 million from $417.35 million last year.



The New York Times Co., earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q3): $0.12 vs. $0.15 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.10 -Revenue (Q3): $428.50 Mln vs. $417.35 Mln last year.



