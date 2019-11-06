Global Fintech Market Size is Projected at a CAGR of 23.84% During the Forecast Period 2019 to 2025 - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GLOBAL FINTECH MARKET OVERVIEW

"Global Fintech market size is expected to grow to USD 124.3 Billion by the end of 2025 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 23.84%."

Financial technology (Fintech) is the latest innovation that seeks to compete in the delivery of financial services with traditional economic techniques.

A significant majority of global banks, insurers, and investment managers plan to partner with financial technology firms over the next 3-5 years and expect an average investment return of 20 percent on their development projects.

The fintech market segment has resulted in consumer transactions and involves payments for Internet-based products and services as well as mobile point-of-sale (POS) payments via smartphone apps. The total transaction value in the fintech market for the prediction period is anticipated to record a high annual growth rate.

FACTORS DRIVING THE GLOBAL FINTECH MARKET

High usage of mobile devices and technology-based solutions

Growing investments in technology-based finance solutions from banks and firms

REGION WISE FINTECH MARKET TRENDS & ANALYSIS

North America is the worldwide fintech market's major contributor and is anticipated to achieve USD 80.85 billion by 2023.

Throughout the rapidly evolving Asia-Pacific fintech landscape, opportunities abound and investment is rushing to tap into them. Open banking and other regulatory projects are redefining financial services markets, with third-party suppliers ready to access client information from previously proprietary banks.

On the other side, in terms of fintech growth, Latin America is slowly emerging as one of the prominent areas, driven mainly by projects in Mexico and Brazil.

SEGMENTS AND CLASSIFICATION IN FINTECH MARKET

The overall fintech market is classified into three segments based on the type, application, and region

Segments in the Global Fintech Market Based on Type

API

AI

Blockchain

Distributed Computing

Cryptography

Segments in the Global Fintech Market Based on Application

Financing

Asset Management

Payments

Segments in the Global Fintech Market Based on Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

TOP COMPANIES DOMINATING THE FINTECH MARKET

The study involves an overview of the leading players working in the industry. Some of the primary market dominant players are currently being researched in terms of market share.

Ant Financial

Adyen

Qudian

Xero

Sofi

Lufax

Avant

ZhongAn

Klarna

Others

WHAT DOES FINTECH MARKET REPORT HAS TO OFFER

The study analyzes the status of worldwide Fintech, future forecasts, opportunities for development, key markets and important players. It also offers strategic profiling of main players and analyzes their growth plan and policies comprehensively.

