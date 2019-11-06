Real-world prizes are available now in location-based, augmented reality game based on the Men in Black film franchise

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 6, 2019) - Ludare Games Group announced that a new in-game rewards feature powered by Winfinite is now live via an update to "Men in Black: Global Invasion," a location-based, augmented reality game based on the Men in Black film franchise.

Ludare Games Group, a Canadian gaming company, develops both original IP and licensed games for iOS and Android. "Men in Black: Global Invasion," recently featured by Google Play, utilizes the latest location and AR technology, and launched on Google Play and in the App Store on August 27, 2019. A new update now adds real-world rewards in the game in available regions in the U.S. and Canada via Winfinite, a proprietary prizing platform developed by Versus Systems Inc. (CSE: VS).

"The game's location-based AR technology allows players to discover and battle invading aliens wherever they go. Now with this new Winfinite rewards feature, we're providing players with opportunities to win real-world prizes based on where they are currently playing," said Amar Kurani, Director of Ludare Games Group. "As our players live the experience of being Special MIB Agents and capture aliens all around, they now also have the chance to win specially curated real-world prizes, gift cards, trips and experiences."

Ludare Games Group Inc. is a premium publisher of top-tier mobile entertainment content that actively seeks to collaborate with genre-leading development studios and globally recognizable intellectual property.

Versus Systems (CSE: VS) (OTCQB: VRSSF) has developed WINFINITE - a proprietary in-game prizing and promotions engine that allows game publishers and developers to offer in-game prizing across various platforms including mobile, console, PC games, and streaming media. Brands pay to place products in-game via WINFINITE, and gamers compete for those prizes.

For more information on Versus Systems' new platform, WINFINITE, visit www.versussystems.com or visit Versus Systems official YouTube channel.

Sony Pictures Consumer Products (SPCP) is the licensing and merchandising division of Sony Pictures' Motion Picture Group and Sony Pictures Television for Sony Pictures Entertainment (SPE), which is a subsidiary of Tokyo-based Sony Corporation.

