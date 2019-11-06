Zynga Inc. (Nasdaq: ZNGA), a global leader in interactive entertainment, has launched a 'Best of British' event series in CSR Racing 2 (CSR2). 'Best of British' is a six-event collection series running through November 8 that features British hypercars such as the McLaren Senna, Noble M600 Carbon Sport, Ginetta Akula, Ultima RS and TVR Sagaris, among others. The event is comprised of a 50-race ladder on a brand new track, ending with a finale that unlocks the McLaren Speedtail exclusively in CSR2

"As a UK-based studio, we wanted to find an authentic and meaningful way to pay tribute to Britain's rich automotive history in CSR2," said Julian Widdows, Vice President of CSR2. "We're thrilled to be showcasing incredible British manufacturers in the game and have included a stunning brand-new British track for players to race their cars on."

Setting a new standard in visuals, CSR2 delivers hyper-real drag racing to the palms of players' hands. Players compete live with other racers across the world with custom built supercars while teaming up to form crews, tune their rides and dominate the competition in global crew events.

