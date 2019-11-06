

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN) and Vyriad Inc. have collaborated to focus on the development of new oncolytic (cancer-killing) virus-based treatments for various forms of cancer, Regeneron said.



The agreement includes a Phase 2 clinical study, slated to begin in 2020, evaluating Regeneron's PD-1 inhibitor Libtayo (cemiplimab-rwlc) in combination with Vyriad's oncolytic virus Voyager-V1 in multiple types of cancer, including melanoma, lung, liver and endometrial cancers.



The companies will also enter into a five-year research effort that utilizes Regeneron's VelociSuite technologies to jointly design and validate novel Vesicular Stomatitis Virus (VSV)-based oncolytic virus treatments.



As per the agreement, Vyriad will receive an upfront payment and Regeneron will make an equity investment in the company. Regeneron will have an exclusive option to license Voyager-V1 and other collaboration products.



Vyriad is eligible to receive additional payments based on the achievement of specified development and commercial milestones, as well as royalties on net sales of potential future VSV-based collaboration products.



During the five-year collaboration term, Vyriad will work exclusively with Regeneron to research and develop VSV technologies. Specific financial terms were not disclosed.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX