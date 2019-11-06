Clearblue: Nine Fertility Facts You Should Know - Global Experts Launch Fertility Campaign to Dispel Common Reproductive Myths

Poster campaign launched to promote the need for improved fertility education, as future family plans can benefit from knowing important facts about fertility

LONDON, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A group of globally renowned partners including UCL and the British Fertility Society, supported by Clearblue, have launched a new fertility awareness campaign to help dispel the most common myths surrounding fertility. The campaign will share key facts regarding fertility and the subsequent risks of delaying planning a family.

While the age of women having their first child is increasing globally, female fertility declines after the age of 35 and, worryingly, birth rates are decreasing in many countries. Reproductive health education tends to focus on the prevention of pregnancy and sexually transmitted diseases. However, receiving earlier fertility education is vital for ensuring people's desires for a family are not jeopardised. The launch of this global initiative coincides with prominent fertility leaders speaking at the European Union Parliament calling for fertility education and improved fertility treatment funding. The global partners supporting this initiative believe that fertility education should be provided in schools and beyond.

The campaign, supported by 13 organisations including Fertility Europe, outlines nine key age-related facts regarding fertility including:

female fertility declines markedly from age 35

there is a 90% reduction in egg numbers by age 37

likewise, in men sperm quality also declines with age

IVF success rates range from around 30% for women aged under 35, 10% for women aged between 40 and 44, and 0% in women over the age of 45

Professor Joyce Harper, Professor of Reproductive Science at the Institute for Women's Health, UCL, who has led the poster campaign, highlighted, "Fertility is ageist and whilst there are many media stories of celebrities having babies beyond the age of 35, this unfortunately is not the norm. We hope to dispel common reproductive myths and use the campaign to encourage effective and timely family planning by providing accurate fertility information that can be trusted. Our targets are ambitious - we aim for every country to have a fertility education website and provide fertility education in schools and beyond."

Dr Sarah Johnson, Clinical Research Director of Swiss Precision Diagnostics, manufacturers of Clearblue commented, "We are very proud to support this important project. We have been speaking with women and men about fertility and conducting research in reproductive health for over 30 years. What is striking from this work is that lack of basic fertility knowledge is common, and can hinder plans for a family. Many women only find out about age-related fertility when it is too late for them, which can be devastating. Furthermore, male fertility can often be forgotten. Provision of high-quality fertility education at a time when it is actionable is key. This is why we support this important initiative."

Professor Harper urges members of the public to promote the campaign by sharing selfies with the poster on social media using fertilityed. The aim is for the poster to be visible in a variety of public places: from schools and universities to offices and community spaces promoting the importance of fertility knowledge.

About the initiative:

The idea was initially conceived during the recent European Conference on Preconception Health and Care in Copenhagen. Following this, Professor Harper, co-founder of the UK Fertility Education Initiative, instigated a collaboration between global fertility experts, including Clearblue, Fertility Europe, European Society of Human Reproduction and Embryology, Fertility Fest, Global Women Connected, UK Fertility Education Initiative, British Fertility Society, ReproUnion, as well as between fertility experts in Denmark, Sweden, Canada and Portugal.

