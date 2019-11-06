Anzeige
Mittwoch, 06.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 615 internationalen Medien

WKN: A2PPE1 ISIN: US98421M1062 Ticker-Symbol: XER2 
Tradegate
06.11.19
13:23 Uhr
32,000 Euro
-1,000
-3,03 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
30,685
31,615
15:10
30,000
30,800
15:10
HP
HP INC Chart 1 Jahr
HP INC19,140+15,13 %
XEROX HOLDINGS CORPORATION32,000-3,03 %