OneQor Pharmaceutical, Inc.: OneQor Pharmaceutical Appoints Dr. Joseph Fortunak as Chief Scientific Officer

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / November 6, 2019 / OneQor Pharmaceutical ("OneQor" or the "Company"), a fully integrated developer and supplier of proprietary, plant-derived products to the pharmaceutical, health, beauty, fitness, and wellness industries which has entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger to merge with a subsidiary of Terra Tech Corp. (OTCQX:TRTC), today announced the appointment of Dr. Joseph Fortunak as its Chief Scientific Officer. Dr. Fortunak has served as Chair of the Science Committee for OneQor, since February 2019 and has spent 21 years in the pharmaceutical industry, with former roles including head of global chemical development at Abbot Labs.

Joseph Fortunak is a Professor of Chemistry and Pharmaceutical Sciences at Howard University in Washington D.C. Dr. Fortunak also holds honorary appointments at several other institutions in the US and overseas. He previously spent 21 years as an innovator in the pharmaceutical industry, where he contributed to the launch of 15 new drugs and 25+ new generic products whose total sales exceeded $100 billion. Dr. Fortunak's research includes Green Chemistry; novel, leapfrogging technologies; and pharmacokinetic enhancers to reduce the cost/toxicity of medicines and promote sustainable, global access. He has received numerous awards including the American Chemical Society "Heroes of Chemistry", and a US FDA Honor Award for Excellence and Innovation in Africa. Dr. Fortunak has over 100 publications and 35+ patents and patent applications.

Matthew Morgan, OneQor's Chief Executive Officer, said, "Dr. Fortunak serves as the Chair of the Science Committee and, in this role, has demonstrated his invaluable insights into plant-based products and unwavering support for our mission to develop superior products backed by science. With his appointment as Chief Scientific Officer, he joins our world leading team of research scientists, cannabis-as-medicine experts and large-scale pharmaceutical manufacturers. In his role he will lead the development of new product formulations that benefit patients and consumers, as well as, creating immensely valuable Intellectual Property that benefits the Company."

Dr. Joseph Fortunak, commented, "I look forward to working with the scientists at OneQor, in conjunction with some of the leading researchers and institutions in the world, to advance scientific research into the medical and beneficial effects of plant-based drugs, supplements, foods and other health care products in human subjects. OneQor is operating at the forefront of plant-derived medicine and has an innovative, cannabinoid-focused business plan, and I look forward to leading the team as it ramps up its R&D activities."

About OneQor Pharmaceutical

OneQor is an innovative, cannabinoid-focused pharmaceutical company, concentrating on the development, manufacturing, and delivery of patented, proprietary OTC products to established suppliers and consumer brands. OneQor presently has a number of ongoing case studies utilizing CBD as well as other Cannabinoids and is in the planning stages of subsequent studies targeting opioid cessation, sleep disturbances, chronic pain, and inflammation. OneQor has also filed patent applications covering a wide scope of technical and clinical innovations. All OneQor products are/will be manufactured in a facility that is FDA-approved for OTC drugs. Lastly, OneQor is currently in late-stage talks with established national retail chains to formulate and supply them with their private-label topical cannabinoid-based wellness products.

The philosophy that life is worth living - and worth living well - is the core of the OneQor mission. OneQor shows its dedication to this belief with life-changing scientific research, innovative business strategies, and formulations that are manufactured and delivered the way that nature intended them to be. Because the best way to help people Start Living is by providing them with access to the quality products they want - and, more importantly - they deserve.

