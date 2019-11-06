Vivakor, Inc.: Vivakor to Present at Rocky Mountain MicroCap Investors Conference

Denver, Colorado on November 14

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / November 6, 2019 / Vivakor, Inc. (OTC PINK:VIVK), a technology and asset acquisition company with a focus in the area of natural resources, today announced that it will be participating at the upcoming Rocky Mountain Microcap Conference V. The single track, microcap focused, invitation only event will be held at Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado on November 14, 2019.

Vivakor Chief Executive Officer Matt Nicosia will be in attendance to give a presentation and conduct meetings on the progress of the Company to-date, the strategy and roll-out of its remediation processing centers and current deployments in Utah and Kuwait.

The Rocky Mountain MicroCap Conference is a collaboration between Trickle Research LLC, a subscription-based microcap research provider and GVC Capital, a boutique microcap broker dealer and investment bank. Collectively, a handful of respective principals have over a century of microcap experience, wherein they have evaluated hundreds of microcap companies across a wide variety of industries. The conference generally focus on public companies and attendees include individual, institutional and family office investors looking for actionable microcap ideas. Attendance at the conference are by invitation only.

For additional information on the conference please visit: http://rockymtmicro.com.

About GVC Capital

At GVC, we are looking for quality, high-growth microcap companies in order to establish a long-term financing relationship. While others have recently exited the microcap market, we continue to see great opportunity in focusing on capital raising in the microcap market.

GVC is ideally structured to provide its services to microcap companies throughout the entire capital formation process. Our principals and their associates in the Corporate Finance division are highly experienced in raising private and public debt and equity for the microcap market. To learn more about GVC Capital, please visit: http://www.gvccap.com

About Trickle Research

Our mission at Trickle Research is to provide our subscribers with proprietary research and analysis on emerging opportunities both public and private. In the public arena those criteria are generally found among the microcap and small cap sectors of the equity markets, but that certainly is not always the case. In the private equity space, we look for early stage opportunities with an industry agnostic approach. As our name implies, while we certainly look for opportunities in the early stage of development, we also view illiquidity as another potentially positive criteria. We recognize that may be a rather unorthodox approach, but in general, our view is that the requirement for asset liquidity has become so dominant that it has added premiums (apparent or otherwise) to the prices of those "liquid" assets. Put another way, one of the best places to find value may be among investments focused on long term returns rather than on near term liquidity. To learn more about Trickle Research, please visit: http://www.trickleresearch.com.

About Vivakor, Inc.

Vivakor, Inc. (VIVK), a technology and asset acquisition company with a focus in the area of natural resources. Vivakor's corporate mission is to create, acquire and accumulate distinct assets, intellectual properties, and exceptional technologies that produce solid returns to its valued shareholders and partners. The company currently focuses on bitumen (heavy crude) extraction from shallow, oil-laden areas in Eastern Utah, along with petroleum based remediation projects across the globe. The technologies utilized are low-cost, proprietary and proving themselves industry disruptive when measured by a number of important factors. The general business model has been to be an acquisition hub, focused on building and acquiring cash-flowing assets in discrete areas that have an acknowledged technological advantage and enable a substantial market opportunity within significant target markets across the globe. Our research, and the technology we acquire are anchored by our relationships with synergistic partners and product-specific commercialization strategies. From the point of product or technology conception, or through acquisition, development and commercialization, we expect to have strategic partners, joint ventures or licensing arrangements in place for many of our products in order to sustain revenue attainment.

For more information, please visit our website: http://vivakor.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are based upon our current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof. Our actual results may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and uncertainties, including economic slowdown affecting companies, our ability to successfully develop products, rapid change in our markets, changes in demand for our future products, legislative, regulatory and competitive developments and general economic conditions. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties discussed in Vivakor's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which factors may be incorporated herein by reference. Forward-looking statements may be identified but not limited by the use of the words "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "should," "could," "would," "may," "will," "believes," "estimates," "potential," or "continue" and variations or similar expressions. We undertake no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.

Investors Contact:

p949-281-2606

info@vivakor.com

SOURCE: Vivakor, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/565422/Vivakor-to-Present-at-Rocky-Mountain-MicroCap-Investors-Conference