

BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's central bank left its key interest rate unchanged on Wednesday, as expected.



The National Bank of Romania Board decide to keep the monetary policy rate at 2.50 percent, the bank said in a statement.



The policy rate has been at the current level of 2.50 percent since May 2018, when it was raised by 25 basis points.



The deposit facility rate was left unchanged at 1.50 percent and the lending facility rate was kept at 3.50 percent.



Policymakers also decided to maintain the existing levels of minimum reserve requirement ratios.



