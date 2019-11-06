Seattle, Washington--(Newsfile Corp. - November 6, 2019) - CFN Media (OTCQB: CNFN), the leading agency and financial media network dedicated to the North American cannabis industry announces publication of an article discussing The Yield Growth Corp. (CSE: BOSS) (OTCQB: BOSQF), its Q3 earnings, and new product development.





The global winds for legalization of marijuana continue to gain speed despite a policy paradox within many countries. In North America, Canada made recreational cannabis legal a year ago and expanded product forms last month. 33 U.S. states now allow medical and/or recreational marijuana, despite the plant remaining illegal at the federal level. Overseas, the European Parliament earlier this year voted for advancing medical marijuana. With the resolution, Parliament joined the World Health Organization in recommending rescheduling cannabis under international drug agreements, while incentivizing countries to expand access to the plant and its medically beneficial compounds.

That's a nice backdrop for The Yield Growth Corp (CSE: BOSS) (OTCQB: BOSQF) to build its international footprint, and it shows in the company's third quarter results and developments to ring in the fourth quarter.

Urban Juve Leads Revenues Upwards

Yield Growth has seven subsidiaries, including the newly-minted edible mushroom brand Flourish Mushroom Labs, which gives the company diverse revenue streams and exposure to cannabis, hemp and edible mushroom segments within the $4.2 trillion global wellness market.

The flagship brand is Urban Juve, a hemp-based, Ayurveda-inspired skincare line sold internationally via the company's e-commerce site and North American brick and mortar points of sale. Additionally, a broad and growing distribution network of potential new retail locations has been established throughout the U.S., Canada and Europe. North American brick and mortar distribution began this year through a sales partnership. This subsidiary is already in revenues with licensing and sales revenues received and 14 product SKUs now for sale.

The sales efforts are paying off. After logging revenues of around $200,000 in Q2 2018, quarterly revenue has taken an uphill trajectory, topping $1.0 million for the first time during the second quarter of this year.

The third quarter was even stronger, with revenue improving 61% quarter-over-quarter to $1.9 million. That was an increase of 355% from about $400,000 in Q3, 2018.

Furthermore, Yield Growth maintained its practice of growing value without taking on convertible debt, an anomaly amongst cannabis/hemp-focused companies. In fact, BOSS has zero short-term loans, no long-term loans and no commercial debt. All the while, growing total assets to $6.5 million at the end of Q3 from $2.6 million at the end of 2018.

Strong Quarter, Bright Future

Americans want legal marijuana, as evidenced by a recent Gallop poll showing two out of every three people favor legal cannabis. As mentioned, more products are coming to the Canadian markets with new laws dubbed Cannabis 2.0. European authorities are supportive of legal cannabis. Yield Growth is well positioned to capitalize on the worldwide trend with its hemp-derived Urban Juve products that fall under the parameters of international treaties and the 2018 U.S. Farm Bill that legalized hemp sales nationwide, as well as with the Wright & Well brand in Oregon.

Recreational marijuana has been legal in Oregon since 2014. The company recently attained Oregon Liquor Control Commission final approval for 9 Wright & Well products, allowing the new products to be sold through cannabis retailers across the state.

On the heels of obtaining Compliance Certificates for the sale of Urban Juve products in Europe, Yield Growth forged a new partnership with performance marketing company Green Space Worldwide. Per the accord, Green Space, who prides itself on only taking on a limited number of premium-brand clients, will market Urban Juve's product bundles across all facets of digital media, leveraging their internal media buying teams and rolodex of celebrity influencers.

Elsewhere, Yield Growth entered license and distribution agreements expanding its reach in the U.S., Canada, Greece, Cyprus, Brazil and Colombia. The brand awareness strategy has been ratcheted up through Urban Juve products being featured in British Vogue, Vanity Fair UK and Elle Canada, as well as hugely popular websites like Leafly and Shopper, an e-commerce asset of beauty giant IPSY.

Yield Growth is forecasting $250,000 in new order deliveries ($150,000 in U.S., $100,000 in Greece) for next quarter.

Moreover, THC and CBD products under the Jack N Jane moniker are getting ready to be launched throughout Canada as detailed in a potential co-packing agreement with LP Apothecary Botanicals, a subsidiary of Geyser Brands Inc.

Mushrooms Anyone?

With the cannabis/hemp initiatives hitting their stride, BOSS management is exploring the lucrative edible mushrooms market. And they're not wasting any time either. Only weeks after announcing the new Flourish Mushroom Labs subsidiary and the acquisition of a library of edible mushroom formulas, the company said it has already completed initial development of a mushroom coffee formula.

The plan is to launch a new line of antioxidant-rich, mushroom-infused coffee mixes early in 2020.

This is one of those market opportunities that is often overlooked for its potential. According to analysts at Research and Markets, the global functional food market is growing 8% annually and will reach $34.3 billion by 2024.

The company is also considering the psychoactive component to so-called "magic mushrooms" that are being analyzed for treating a range of mental health conditions.

Covering all the Bases

THC. CBD. Hemp. Mushrooms. Canada. U.S. Europe. South America. Cumulatively, these words represent markets into the trillions of dollars, many of which are only now emerging. No debt speaks to the skillsets of management as the company moves quickly and with precision to address all of these opportunities at hand.

