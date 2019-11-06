Rockhaven Resources Ltd. Announces Private Placement

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 6, 2019 / Rockhaven Resources Ltd. (TSXV:RK) ("Rockhaven" or the "Company") announces a $500,000 non-brokered private placement (the "Financing") with funds managed by Sprott Asset Management LP. The Financing will consist of the sale of 3,333,333 units at a price of $0.15 per unit, with each unit to consist of one flow-through common share and one share purchase warrant. Each warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional non-flow-through common share at a price of $0.20 for a period of three years from closing.

"On behalf of the Rockhaven Board of Directors, I would like to thank Sprott Asset Management for the support in helping move the Klaza project forward," stated Matt Turner, Rockhaven's President and CEO. "Including the funds raised in August 2019, Rockhaven will have a healthy treasury of over $3.0 million and an aggressive 2020 exploration program at Klaza will be planned and announced in early 2020."

The proceeds from this private placement will be used to finance further exploration at the Company's Klaza Project in the Yukon. This placement is subject to regulatory acceptance. No finder's fees will be paid as part of the Financing.

All securities issued pursuant to the private placement, including any shares that may be issued pursuant to the exercise of the share purchase warrants, will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day from closing.

About Rockhaven

Rockhaven Resources Ltd. is a mineral exploration company focused on growth through the advancement of its Klaza Project. For additional information concerning Rockhaven or its Klaza Project please visit Rockhaven's website at www.rockhavenresources.com.

Matthew Turner

President, CEO and Director

Rockhaven Resources Ltd.

T: (604) 687-2522

mturner@rockhavenresources.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE: Rockhaven Resources Ltd.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/565410/Rockhaven-Resources-Ltd-Announces-Private-Placement