Mittwoch, 06.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien

06.11.2019 | 15:01
COMMERZBANK AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation - E.ON SE EUR500mil 12yr

PR Newswire

London, November 6

Post-Stabilisation Notice

06 November 2019

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

E.ON SE

EUR 500,000,000 senior, unsecured Notes due 2031

Launched pursuant to the Issuer's

Debt Issuance Programme

Post-Stabilisation Notice

Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner, telephone: +44 207 4751817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer:E.ON SE
Guarantor (if any):None
ISIN:XS2077546682
Aggregate nominal amount:€ 500,000,000
Description:0.625% Notes due 07 November 2031.
Stabilisation Coordinator:
Stabilisation Managers:		Commerzbank AG
BayernLB
NatWest Markets
SMBC Nikko

