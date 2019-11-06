COMMERZBANK AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation - E.ON SE EUR500mil 12yr

Post-Stabilisation Notice

06 November 2019

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

E.ON SE

EUR 500,000,000 senior, unsecured Notes due 2031

Launched pursuant to the Issuer's

Debt Issuance Programme

Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner, telephone: +44 207 4751817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: E.ON SE Guarantor (if any): None ISIN: XS2077546682 Aggregate nominal amount: € 500,000,000 Description: 0.625% Notes due 07 November 2031. Stabilisation Coordinator:

Stabilisation Managers: Commerzbank AG

BayernLB

NatWest Markets

SMBC Nikko

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.