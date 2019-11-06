Strategic Equity Capital Plc - Result of AGM

To: PR Newswire

LEI: 2138003R5GB8QZU2G577

Date:6 November 2019

Result of Annual General Meeting

Strategic Equity Capital PLC announces that at the Annual General Meeting held on 6 November 2019 all 14 resolutions proposed were duly passed.

A copy of the resolutions concerning special business passed at the Meeting have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm

