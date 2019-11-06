Oil-Dri Corporation Of America: Oil-Dri Adds Second Research Facility to Accelerate Innovation

New lab is an investment in microbiological research to support growing markets

CHICAGO, Nov. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oil-Dri Corporation of America (NYSE: ODC), leading producer and marketer of sorbent mineral technology, announces the opening of an additional research facility to support its expansion into Life Sciences research.

The Richard M. Jaffee Center for Applied Microbiology is located within walking distance from the company's Nick Jaffee Center for Innovation in Vernon Hills, Illinois. The proximity will allow for continued collaboration between Oil-Dri's Materials Sciences and Life Sciences teams. A showcase for both research and customer education, the 6,000 square foot facility houses Oil-Dri's Life Sciences team and a state-of-the-art Biosafety Level-1 and 2 laboratory space.

In 2017, Oil-Dri opened its first microbiology lab within its Innovation Center. It was named for Richard M. Jaffee, former company chairman, in honor of his leadership, innovative spirit and passion for research and medicine. Over the past two years, the Life Sciences team has had tremendous success and quickly identified the need for further investment.

"Dr. Hongyu Xue and the Life Sciences team has tapped into the next generation of Oil-Dri's new product development, harnessing the synergy between our unique mineral and microorganisms," says Daniel Jaffee, President and CEO. "With this new laboratory, we are poised to bring new ideas and products to the agricultural marketplace like never before."

The biosafety Level-2 designation permits the study of the unique interaction between functional microbes used in crop protection and our sorbent minerals. "Recent and developing innovations in our business include the engineering of granular carriers to act as hosts for microorganisms including bacteria and fungi. These solutions help our partners in crop science formulations bring biological alternatives to the pesticide market," says Yasmith Bernal, Vice President of Oil-Dri's Agricultural division.

The company will also utilize the Richard M. Jaffee Center for Applied Microbiology for developing intestinal health solutions to managing disease in livestock and odor control in the cat litter box.

