Global technology executive to scale delivery of Calabrio's leading workforce engagement and customer analytics technology

Calabrio, the customer experience intelligence company, has hired Josh Jabs as Chief Technology Officer. Reporting to President and CEO Tom Goodmanson, Jabs is responsible for delivering Calabrio solutions on a global scale, including overseeing product development, engineering and cloud operations.

"Josh is a valuable addition to our team, and he joins us at a crucial point in our trajectory," said Goodmanson. "He knows what it takes to convert business ideas into successful products that solve real problems for customers, and his leadership will allow us to further expand our development teams as we look toward another year of innovation and growth."

Jabs brings more than 20 years of experience in technology with a focus on driving growth through customer-focused innovation, leveraging market disruption and building high-performance teams. Before joining Calabrio, Josh spent nine years at Entrust Datacard where he held roles ranging from general management of multiple business units to leadership over emerging technologies, strategic marketing and alliance programs. Prior to Entrust Datacard, Jabs directed investor engagements in the technology sector and worked within the U.S. Government in emerging technology.

"Combining advances in analytics with the data processing capabilities of cloud presents a massive opportunity for organizations to gain insights from customer engagements; it's a game changer for companies of all sizes and Calabrio is positioned right in the center," said Jabs. "It is an honor to join Calabrio's smart and passionate team. I look forward to expanding on the company's customer-centric approach to innovation and continuing to build a global team that allows us to deliver on the exciting opportunities ahead."

With this change, former Calabrio CTO Brian Humenansky will join the office of the CTO as Chief Architect, where he will continue to focus on enhancing the company's winning platform and technology roadmap.

The hiring of Jabs follows a year of tremendous momentum for Calabrio. Earlier this year, the company launched Calabrio ONE v11-a workforce engagement management (WEM) solution featuring a transformational redesign and embedded analytics that put AI-driven insights at the fingertips of users. In June, Calabrio acquired Europe-based workforce management (WFM) provider Teleopti. And, the company recently moved to a new 120,000 square foot headquarters in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Calabrio

Calabrio is the customer experience intelligence company that empowers organizations to enrich human interactions. Through AI-driven analytics, Calabrio uncovers customer behavior and sentiment, and derives compelling insights from the contact center. Organizations choose Calabrio for its ability to understand customer needs and the overall experience it provides, from implementation to ongoing support. Find more at https://www.calabrio.com/ and follow @Calabrio on Twitter.

Calabrio, Calabrio ONE and the Calabrio logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Calabrio, Inc. All other trademarks mentioned in this document are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191106005150/en/

Contacts:

Kelsey Quickstad

CalabrioUS@hotwireglobal.com