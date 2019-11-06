Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 06.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 866321 ISIN: US2376901029 Ticker-Symbol: DI2 
Frankfurt
06.11.19
09:20 Uhr
3,020 Euro
-0,020
-0,66 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DATA I/O CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DATA I/O CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
DATA I/O
DATA I/O CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DATA I/O CORPORATION3,020-0,66 %