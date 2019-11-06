Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of its latest chemical market analysis for a leading company based out of Europe. This success story pinpoints the key challenges faced by the chemical company, the approach undertaken by experts at Infiniti to help achieve the key objectives of the client, and the business impact of the engagement.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191106005070/en/

A leading European chemical company was facing predicaments in their market entry strategy into the US. In order to effectively establish themselves in the new market, they approached experts at Infiniti to support them in their research and strategy planning requirements. Other key objectives that the client sought to accomplish through the engagement includes:

Understand key market fluctuations and devise strategies to adopt

Streamline supply chain activities

Identify accurate inventory planning to prevent stock-outs

Analyze cost-effective technologies and processes

To succeed in today's competitive marketplace, chemical companies will need to embrace new market opportunities and overcome challenges coming their way. Our chemical market analysis engagement will help you to gather comprehensive insights into market trends, opportunities, and challenges. Request a free proposal

As a part of the chemical market analysis engagement, our experts followed a five-phased approach that involved:

Market Research

Market Opportunity Assessment

Market Scanning

Technology Assessment

Competitive Intelligence

Wondering how your business can benefit from our market analysis engagement? Request more information from our experts!

The business impact of the chemical market assessment

Identified market changes and new compliance requirements

Gained insights on cost-effective technologies and processes

Analyzed market entry barriers and formulated proactive approaches to tackle them

Exceeded revenue expectation and enhanced profits by 19%

Want to gain more insights into our services portfolio? Request a free brochure

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191106005070/en/

Contacts:

Infiniti Research

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 844 778 0600

UK: +44 203 893 3400

https://www.infinitiresearch.com/contact-us