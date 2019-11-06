Silicon Valley luminary Scott Noteboom joins Submer Technologies as Chief Technology Officer (CTO) to help build next generation data infrastructures.

Scott Noteboom has been a fixture of leading technology companies for more than twenty years including serving as Head of Infrastructure Strategy, Design, and Development for Apple [$APPL] and VP of Engineering Operations at Yahoo!.* He will bring his experience to help drive strategic innovation across Submer's line of immersion cooling systems and autonomous infrastructure platform.

"The most fulfilling work of my career is helping to lead meaningful efficiency improvements in the world's datacenter infrastructure. Electric consumption in datacenters is approaching 9% of global capacity, so our progress as an industry truly makes a difference for the world," said Scott Noteboom. "With growing demands for high performance computing in hyperscale cloud and edge locations, I believe Submer's hyper-efficient autonomous infrastructure platform is the future and I'm excited to be a part of it."

"As soon as I met Scott, I knew he was the perfect fit," said Daniel Pope, CEO of Submer. "Bringing more compute power in smaller footprints with dramatically reduced power consumption is more than good business strategy. It's a practical, economic, and environmental imperative. Scott gets it no one understands the challenges and possibilities better, and there's no one better to help us drive that innovation forward."

Mr. Noteboom started his position on November 1st, 2019, and will operate from San José, California.

NOTE: Total Cloud datacenter electricity consumption is estimated to reach 1964 billion kw in 2020, as reported by Statista.

About Submer Technologies

We believe that our digital world can be safer, more efficient, less expensive, and environmentally friendly. Submer Technologies is solving the biggest problems of datacenter, HPC, hyperscale, and edge applications to make that future possible. The SmartPod Immersion Cooling System is the first step on that journey. Launched in 2015, their multinational team has a passion to create these next-generation platforms. Discover Submer at: https://www.submer.com/about

