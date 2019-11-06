Sunshine Biopharma Inc.: Sunshine Biopharma Receives Health Canada Approval for Essential Calcium-Vitamin D Supplement

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / November 6, 2019 / Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. (OTCPINK:SBFM) today announced that it has received Health Canada approval for Essential Calcium-Vitamin D™ supplement, the second in a line of Essential Micronutrients Products that the Company is planning to launch. Health Canada issued NPN 80093432 through which it authorized Sunshine Biopharma to manufacture and sell a Calcium-Vitamin D supplement under the brand name Essential Calcium-Vitamin D™. Essential Calcium-Vitamin D™ is a dietary supplement tablet that contains a balanced formula of Calcium and Vitamin D complex. Vitamin D plays a major role in multiple biological functions, including regulating the concentration of calcium and phosphate, and promoting the healthy growth and remodeling of bone. In addition, Vitamin D is involved in cell growth, neuromuscular and immune functions, and reduction of inflammation. Sunshine Biopharma anticipates that Essential Calcium-Vitamin D™ will be available on Amazon.ca in January 2020. The Company's first Essential Micronutrients Product, Essential 9™, launched earlier this year is currently available in Canada on Amazon.ca and in the US on Amazon.com.

About Essential Calcium Vitamin D™

Vitamin D is a group of steroid-like molecules responsible for increasing intestinal absorption of calcium, magnesium, and phosphate. They are also involved in multiple other biological functions, including promoting the healthy growth and remodeling of bone, cell growth, neuromuscular and immune functions, and reduction of inflammation. The most important compounds in this group are Vitamin D2 (ergocalciferol) and Vitamin D3 (cholecalciferol). Sunshine Biopharma's Essential Calcium-Vitamin D™ tablets contain both of these compounds as well as Calcium for optimum health benefits.

About Essential 9™

Essential Amino Acids are 9 out of the 20 amino acids required for protein synthesis. Proteins are involved in all body functions - From the musculature and immune system to hormones and neurotransmitters. Like vitamins, Essential Amino Acids cannot be made by the human body and must be obtained through diet. Deficiency in one or more of the 9 Essential Amino Acids can lead to loss of muscle mass, fatigue, weight gain and reduced ability to build muscle mass in athletes. Sunshine Biopharma's Essential 9™ provides all 9 Essential Amino Acids in free-form and in the proportions recommended by Health Canada. Essential 9™ is suitable for everyone: vegans, athletes, seniors, dieters. Essential 9™ is currently available on Amazon.ca and Amazon.com.

