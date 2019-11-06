The "Tariff Trends SnapShot 124 The Latest Trends in the only Spanish Market where the Four Players Sell Converged Services" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

With SnapShot 124, the analyst considers the latest trends in the Spanish mobile market.

The Spanish market is changing with the introduction of low-cost mobile sub-brands and FMC services (combining fixed Broadband, TV mobile).

Fiber services are also being introduced by all of the players in the market led by Movistar. Masmovil a former MVNO has established itself as a multi-brand MNO, with the Masmovil and Yoigo brands.

Movistar is also differentiating itself as a premium brand (with the Tuenti O2 Spain brands addressing the low-cost market) including Sports, T Film content (including La Liga football content).

Deliverable: PowerPoint 28 slides packed with information and pricing examples

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction The latest trends in the Spanish mobile market

2. Movistar Using FMC and content as a differentiator

3. Vodafone Simplifying the Mobile Plans available

4. Orange Providing FMC and low-cost mobile services

5. Masmovil Providing multiple plans in Spain

6. Conclusions The changes in the Spanish mobile landscape

Companies Mentioned

Masmovil

Movistar (Spain)

O2 (Spain)

Orange (Spain)

Tuenti (Spain)

Vodafone (Spain)

Yoigo

