Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems, has announced the completion of its latest success story that highlights one of the major use cases of HR analytics -'Reducing Employee Attrition.' The case study aligns perfectly with Quantzig's commitment to helping its clients improve the quality of their hiring decisions through better data and insights.

Benefits of HR Analytics

Data and technology are at the forefront of innovation in HR as they are in many aspects of business processes today. This case study is a classic example of how businesses can build a smarter workforce and drive down attrition using HR analytics. Also, it sheds light on the growing importance of HR analytics in enterprise decision-making by offering insights on how Quantzig made it possible for the manufacturer to invest few resources to address a significantly bigger problem that revolved around employee attrition.

Key Questions Answered

1. Can HR analytics help improve business value?

2. How can businesses reduce employee attrition rates using analytics?

3. Why a detailed analysis of employee data is crucial to improve decision-making?

The Business Challenge

The client- a certified manufacturer of organic chemicals based out of Canada- faced several predicaments that curtailed their ability to attract and retain personnel for blue-collar production jobs. The client's challenges were further compounded with the rapid developments and urbanization that completely transformed the manufacturing sector in Canada, contributing to the growing demand for organic chemicals.

According to Quantzig's HR analytics experts, "Insights from employee data sets offer the opportunity to change the way workforce decisions are made in organizations."

Solution Offered and Value Delivered

Quantzig's HR analytics solutions played a crucial role in decision making by helping the client to analyze data sets to examine the hire date, exit date, pay changes, and other compensations. Leveraging the insights and contextual perspectives from meetings with multiple focus groups and employee interactions helped us implement a systematic approach to developing multiple predictive models to forecast churn.

Quantzig's HR analytics solutions enabled the client to:

Achieve huge savings through accurate churn forecasts

Deploy strategies to reduce employee attrition

Quantzig's HR Analytics Capabilities Employee Attrition Modeling Employee Performance Analytics Employee Acquisition Analytics Our holistic approach to employee attrition modeling helps businesses to overcome the complexities in traditional models to adopt a more futuristic approach to drive business excellence. Through our employee performance analytics solutions, we help businesses to analyze the hiring, training, and overall performance of their employees to inspire the best performance from their workforce. Employee acquisition analytics solutions focus on leveraging data to inform hiring strategies and processes that revolve around selecting and retaining the best talent.

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal

