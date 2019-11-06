Digimax Global Solutions: DigiMax Global Solutions Completes First Funding on Behalf of Issuer

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 6, 2019 / DigiCrypts Blockchain Solutions Inc., (CSE:DIGI) now doing business as DIGIMAX GLOBAL SOLUTIONS (the "Company" or "DigiMax") is pleased to announce that it successfully completed the first funding on behalf of an Issuer. The funding was in the form of a Private Placement of Trust Units for a Real Estate Investment Trust located in Toronto. The funding was completed by wholly owned subsidiary, DigiMax Capital Corp. ("DCC"). DCC is registered in Ontario Canada as an Exempt Market Dealer whereby it is registered to act on behalf of qualified investor clients to invest into Private Placements offered by suitable issuers. . The amount raised was the under $1 million and is the first of two tranches expected to be raised that combined can be as much as $5 million. "We are excited to have completed a closing between investors and an issuer and we have several more following closely behind," said DigiMax CEO, Chris Carl. "We have been working diligently building a large base of potential investors and we are starting to see more traction and interest from our potential investor clients." In the past three months, DigiMax has worked hard to rebalance its portfolio of consulting clients seeking to become issuers of either conventional equity or Security Tokens. Where allowed under its registration, DigiMax is also acting either as the lead broker dealer or an associate broker dealer for these Issuers. Under its registration as an Exempt Market Dealer, DigiMax can only disclose the details of an issue to Accredited Investors and accordingly can only provide a list of the Issuers under engagement herein. DigiMax would be happy to work with any interested investor to provide more details about these issuers once the Accredited Investor status has been established. The list of current and active Issuers that DigiMax is currently engaged by includes the following: Company Domicile Industry As Lead Consultant or Broker Dealer Alpha Fin Tech Singapore Institutional Payment Services Blockchain Tech Company Canada Distributed Cloud Storage BTC Studios PLC Poland Blockchain/AI Diversified REIT Canada Real Estate Trust ECP Agriculture Limited Jersey, CI Hemp/Agriculture Lotus Energy Australia Renewable Energy Exchange Millennium Metals South America Commodity Trust Parallel Sports USA E-Sports & Other Sports Red Light Holland Canada CBD and THC ReGen Future Capital UK Global Renewable Energy Vision Gaming Singapore Gaming Yes Esports Hong Kong E-Sports As Assisting Broker Dealer Diamond Standard Bermuda Commodities Sortis Opportunity Fund USA Real Estate Tokenization

About DigiMax DigiMax is based in Toronto and is the first global company in the Digital Security space to be both publicly listed (listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange-symbol: DIGI) and to be approved by OSC in Ontario, Canada as an 'Exempt Market Dealer'. DigiMax is currently seeking to become a registered dealer in several other countries and is developing a state-of-the-art platform with its partners to provide qualified investors preferred access to high quality digital security offerings in the rapidly growing Digital Security market. DigiMax also assists companies to raise capital through traditional forms of securities. The Company has a highly qualified management team with extensive experience in global financial and capital markets, combined with a rapidly expanding global presence with joint venture partnerships already established in such important geographies as USA, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, England, Singapore, Korea and Malta with discussions or negotiations underway in several more.

