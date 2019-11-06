Arkema: Statement about the number of shares and voting rights in compliance with the article L.233-8 II of the French commercial code and the article 223-16 of the Financial Markets Authority (AMF-Autorité des Marchés Financiers)
Arkema (Paris:AKE):
Date
Total number of shares
Total number of Voting Right
Total number of Voting Right
|
September 30, 2019
76 624 220
|
86 536 367
85 884 497
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191106005615/en/
Contacts:
Arkema