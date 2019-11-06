(AMF-Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Regulatory News:

This replaces the announcement made at 06:36 pm CEST on 10/01/2019 due to the following corrections: the total number of voting right was amended due to a material error.

Arkema: Statement about the number of shares and voting rights in compliance with the article L.233-8 II of the French commercial code and the article 223-16 of the Financial Markets Authority (AMF-Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Arkema (Paris:AKE):

Date Total number of shares Total number of Voting Right

(including shares held by the Company) Total number of Voting Right

(excluding shares held by the Company) September 30, 2019 76 624 220 86 536 367 85 884 497

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191106005615/en/

Contacts:

Arkema