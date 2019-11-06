Rapala VMC Oyj: RAPALA VMC CORPORATION ISSUES EUR 25 MILLION HYBRID BOND

Rapala VMC Corporation

RAPALA VMC CORPORATION ISSUES EUR 25 MILLION HYBRID BOND

Rapala VMC Corporation ("Rapala") has today, November 6, 2019, decided to issue a euro-denominated hybrid bond in the amount of EUR 25 million. The hybrid bond bears a fixed interest rate of 5.25 per cent per annum until the reset date November 13, 2021, and thereafter the interest rate will be determined on each second (2) anniversary of the issue date. The hybrid bond has no maturity date but the issuer is entitled to redeem the hybrid bond after 2 years from the issue date. The issue date of the hybrid bond is November 13, 2019.

"We are very pleased with the broad interest from capital markets towards our hybrid bond. The oversubscribed transaction sends a strong message of investors' confidence in the company. The hybrid bond will strengthen our capital structure and financial position.", says Jan-Elof Cavander, CFO of Rapala.

A hybrid bond is an instrument, which is subordinated to the company's other debt obligations and which is treated as equity in the IFRS financial statements. The hybrid bond does not confer to its holders the rights of a shareholder and does not dilute the holdings of the current shareholders.

The key information document relating to the hybrid bond, prepared in accordance with the PRIIPs Regulation ((EU) 1286/2014, as amended), will be revised to include final pricing information and made available on Rapala's website.

OP Corporate Bank plc acts as sole lead manager for the transaction. Hannes Snellman Attorneys Ltd acts as legal advisor to Rapala.

For further information, please contact:

Jan-Elof Cavander, Chief Financial Officer, tel. +358 9 7562 540

Rapala group is the world's leading fishing tackle company and the global market leader in fishing lures, treble hooks and fishing related knives and tools. Group has a strong global position also in other fishing categories and it is one of the leading distributors of outdoor, hunting and winter sport products in the Nordic countries. Rapala's distribution network is largest in the industry. The main manufacturing facilities are in Finland, France, Estonia, Russia, Indonesia and the UK. Rapala group's brand portfolio includes the leading brand in the industry, Rapala, and other global brands like VMC, Sufix, Storm, Blue Fox, Luhr Jensen, Williamson, Dynamite Baits, Mora Ice, StrikeMaster, Marttiini and Peltonen as well as 13 Fishing outside of the USA. Group, with net sales of EUR 262 million in 2018, employs some 2 700 people in 42 countries. Rapala VMC Corporation's share is listed and traded on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange since 1998.

