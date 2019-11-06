

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Critical Role's upcoming adult animated fantasy series, 'The Legend of Vox Machina,' will exclusively stream on Amazon Prime Video.



Amazon Studios has ordered two seasons of the series and also signed a first-look deal with Critical Role to develop an additional 14 episodes, which will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in more than 200 countries.



The production of a 10-episode first season of Vox Machina was funded by a kickstarter campaign that was launched earlier this year.



The campaign became part of the most-funded TV, film or animated project in Kickstarter history having raised more than $11.3 million.



'With this new agreement, Prime Video will build on that record-breaking support, ordering an additional 14 episodes, for a total of 24 episodes across two seasons, to stream exclusively on the service,' Amazon Studios said in a press release.



The Legend of Vox Machina is an animated action-comedy series in the fantasy universe of Critical Role, and starring original characters from the web series.



A group of second-rate, drunken adventurers are on a quest to save their realm from terrifying monsters and dark magical forces, only to discover they become members of a family in the process.



The Critical Role cast of Laura Bailey, Taliesin Jaffe, Ashley Johnson, Liam O'Brien, Matthew Mercer, Marisha Ray, Sam Riegel, and Travis Willingham are reprising their roles in 'Critical Role: The Legend of Vox Machina'. They will also serve as executive producers, alongside Brandon Auman and Chris Prynoski.



'We were absolutely floored by the level of enthusiasm we received on the Kickstarter campaign, and now we can deliver exactly what the fans wanted, and more,' said Sam Riegel and Travis Willingham.



Sung Jin Ahn is the supervising director and Emmy award-winning studio Titmouse is the animation partner.



