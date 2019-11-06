Technavio has been monitoring the global single-use bioprocessing system market since 2015, and the market is poised to grow by USD 2.91 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 11% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

Read the 190-page research report with TOC on "Single-use Bioprocessing System Market Analysis Report by Geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW), by Product (Bags and mixers, Bioreactors and fermenters, Filtration devices and sampling systems, Bioprocess containers, and Other products), by Application (mAb production, Vaccine production, Plant cell cultivation, PSCTs, and Other applications), by End-user (Pharmaceutical companies, CROs and CMOs, Biotechnology companies, and Academic and research institutions), and Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

The market is driven by the substantial use of single-use technology to achieve lower costs and higher productivity. Also, factors such as product advances and automation are expected to boost the growth of the single-use bioprocessing system market further.

There is an increase in the adoption of single-use technology because it enables end-users to develop rapid and low-cost production capacities without compromising on the safety and quality of the product. The single-use technology is preferred over stainless-steel technologies because the capital investment and operating expenditure associated with single-use technology is about 48% and 30% lower, respectively. Such benefits are encouraging end-users to adopt this technology in commercial-scale production. Thus, the substantial use of single-use technology to achieve lower costs and higher productivity is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Single-use Bioprocessing System Market Companies:

3M Co.

3M Co. is headquartered in the US and operates the business under various business segments such as Industrial, Safety and Graphics, Health Care, Electronics and Energy, and Consumer. The company offers Single-Use Chromatography for Bioprocessing that improves the overall efficiency.

Avantor Inc.

Avantor Inc. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business units: Materials and consumables, equipment and instrumentation, and services specialty procurement. The company provides Avantor single-use solutions such as Avantor Fluid Handling and OmniTop Assemblies.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA is headquartered in France and has business operations under various business segments, namely Innovative Materials, Construction Products, and Building Distribution. The company offers Single-Use Bioprocess Recirculating Mixing System, which can support a wide range of mixing volumes.

Danaher Corp.

Danaher Corp. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, Dental, and Environmental Applied Solutions. The company provides Allegro MVP Single-Use System, which is a fully automated bioprocessing system.

Eppendorf AG

Eppendorf AG is headquartered in Germany and offers products through the following product segments: Shop Products, Applications, and Service Support. The company provides single-use bioprocess products, which provide scalable hardware and software solutions for R&D.

Single-use Bioprocessing System Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Bags and mixers

Bioreactors and fermenters

Filtration devices and sampling systems

Bioprocess containers

Other products

Single-use Bioprocessing System Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

