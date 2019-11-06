The Asian Development Bank has signed off a grant for the South Pacific island nation to move on its plans to be 100% renewable by 2025.Tuvalu's 100% renewable electricity goal has found a new supporter. The Pacific island nation will receive a grant of US$6 million from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) for renewable energy projects. Tuvalu's government said it will earmark US$480,000 for the purpose as it aims to go entirely green by 2025. The cash will help fund solar rooftops and battery storage on the main atoll of Funafuti as well as providing clean electricity to the outer islands of Nukufetau, ...

