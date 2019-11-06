The "Tariff SnapShot 125 Price Benchmark of Postpaid Low Entry Priced Plans Across Europe" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

With SnapShot 125, the analyst provides a survey of the Entry Level Post Pay bundles that are available in Europe with the Entry Level bundle featuring a bundle of call minutes, Mobile Data and SMS.

In the survey Telecoms Pricing considers the Entry Level Post Pay bundles that are followed in 12 Countries (including Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Portugal, Poland, Spain, Sweden the UK) with offers included from 48 MNOs and sub-brands. MVNOs' offers have not been included as part of this survey.

The types of bundle offer and the price point vary extensively by each Country Market, with the French market being the most competitive in Europe with both low-cost entry-level products and promotional pricing present with rates from Euro 2 or Euro 3 per month (Free Mobile SFR) or free for their existing Triple Play customers.

Deliverable: PowerPoint 32 slides packed with information and pricing examples

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction The types of Entry-Level Bundles available in Europe

2. Country Survey Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, Ireland Italy

3. Country Survey Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden the UK

4. Conclusions The lowest cost Entry Level Bundles in Europe

