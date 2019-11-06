Infinite Group, Inc.: IGI Partners With Joval Continuous Monitoring To Power Its Nodeware(R) Vulnerability Scanning Solution

IGI's Nodeware® Solution Now Integrates Joval's Powerful Engine

PITTSFORD, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 6, 2019 / Infinite Group, Inc. "IGI" (OTC PINK:IMCI) has partnered with Joval Continuous Monitoring to power its proprietary Nodeware Vulnerability Management and Monitoring Solution.

"Nodeware is next-generation vulnerability scanning technology, and this partnership further improves the capabilities of our solution," said IGI COO Andrew Hoyen. "Adding Joval's technology to the Nodeware solution not only betters the product for users but further solidifies our place in the market."

Nodeware is a cloud-based vulnerability assessment solution that performs up-to-the-minute inventory scanning and vulnerability detection to protect businesses from security threats. Nodeware combines a user-friendly platform and affordability with superior scanning capabilities, with its latest release featuring powerful new reporting capabilities, improved dashboard usability & detailed alerts, and easy integration into various workflows such as ticketing systems, SIEM tools, or other security solutions.

Joval Continuous Monitoring delivers high-performance, standards-based security and compliance assessment technology. Joval supports more test types, across more platforms, than any other SCAP (Security Content Automation Protocol) implementation and is focused on innovation.

"We're thrilled to have this opportunity to partner with IGI," said David Ries, head of Business Development for Joval Continuous Monitoring. "Enabling innovative solutions like Nodeware to leverage high-performance, standards-based security automation technologies is the heart of everything we do."

To learn more about the Nodeware Vulnerability Management Solution, visit igius.com and nodeware.com and follow us on social media.

Contact

Megan Brandow

mbrandow@igius.com

(585) 485-5756

About IGI

Headquartered in Pittsford, NY with a workforce spanning across the United States, IGI works with organizations on all levels of IT security. Through the company's evolution from 1986 to today, we have continued to build on our strong foundation of securing information, systems, and technologies to become a leader in the cybersecurity field. Learn more at igius.com and nodeware.com.

About Joval Continuous Monitoring

Headquartered in Austin, TX, Joval Continuous Monitoring produces the market-leading embeddable standards-based security assessment technology. Our lightweight toolkits enable ISVs, MSSPs, government agencies and commercial enterprises around the globe to scan and assess devices in the datacenter, across the enterprise and in the cloud. Visit jovalcm.com to learn more.

SOURCE: Infinite Group, Inc.

