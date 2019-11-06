

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved marketing of a test to detect HIV virus drug resistance mutations using next generation sequencing technology.



The Sentosa SQ HIV Genotyping Assay is the first HIV drug resistance assay that uses NGS technology that the FDA has authorized for marketing in the U.S.



'The ability to rationally select treatments for patients about to start or already taking antiviral therapy provides another tool in our ongoing fight against HIV' said Peter Marks, director of the FDA's Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research.



'Today's authorization offers health care providers a new tool in helping to select treatment options for their patients. The right combination of antivirals can lower viral loads, or the amount of virus in the blood stream, and help keep patients with HIV healthy for many years.'



According to a recent report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization, the percentage of people living with HIV around the world that have resistance to some HIV drugs has increased from 11% to 29% since 2001.



The approved test can help health care providers better tailor drug treatment for patients who are beginning antiviral therapy and also for those who have developed resistance to HIV drugs by helping to identify mutations in the HIV-1 virus that can impact the effectiveness of certain drugs.'



When untreated, HIV infection can lead to AIDS. It is transmitted through direct contact with HIV-infected bodily fluids such as blood, and the majority of HIV infections in the U.S. are from HIV-1. According to the CDC, there were more than 1 million Americans living with HIV in 2016.



