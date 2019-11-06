The global concrete admixtures market size is expected to post a CAGR of over 5% during 2020-2024, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

The increasing demand for plasticizers is one of the critical factors anticipated to trigger the concrete admixtures market growth during the forecast period. The need for plasticizers is surging in emerging economies including China due to its increasing consumption in the production of special phthalates such as dioctyl phthalate (DOP) and diisodecyl-phthalate or diisononylphthalate (DIDP or DINP). Furthermore, the demand for plasticizers is also increasing in regions such as the Middle East, Africa, and South America, owing to rising infrastructural projects. These factors will drive the demand for concrete admixtures.

As per Technavio, the demand for green buildings will have a positive impact on market growth over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

Concrete Admixtures Market: Growing Demand for Green Buildings

Increasing consumer demand for eco-friendly homes and other non-resident projects has pushed the world's green building market to emerge as a trillion-dollar industry. Moreover, infrastructural construction activities such as colleges, schools, hospitals, and public buildings are expected to rise during the forecast period. Also, countries are looking for tools that can support stable and sustainable economic growth. As a result, the increase in green buildings is further expected to drive the concrete admixtures market growth over the forecast period.

"Apart from the growing demand for green buildings, other factors such as diversified product portfolio, strategic positioning of R&D centers, rapid urbanization, rising disposable income, and growing construction market are expected to boost the concrete admixtures market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Concrete Admixtures Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the concrete admixtures market by application (residential, commercial, and infrastructure) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America).

APAC led the market in 2019, followed by Europe, North America, MEA, and South America, respectively, due to the increasing number of construction projects in economies including India, Vietnam, Indonesia, and Thailand. Furthermore, favorable government policies for foreign direct investments coupled with the wide availability of raw materials and inexpensive labor are contributing to the rising number of constructions of manufacturing plants, in turn, driving the global concrete admixtures market growth during the forecast period.

