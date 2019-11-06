Rocky 2020: One GOP Candidate Running for POTUS has Qualified to Appear on the Ballot Across the Nation

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 6, 2019 / Roque "Rocky" De La Fuente has again lead the path to ensure voters have a choice and their voice is heard during this primary season. Now voters will have a new leader, a moderate, ready to listen to the voters and give them a voice, in CO and AR.

These two states mark the 7th state in which De La Fuente will appear on the ballot. Campaign headquarters confirms that he will appear on the ballot in VT, DE, AL, NH, CA, FL and now CO and AR. and that they have submitted the required fees and/or documents, to qualify in UT and GA.

Campaign manager, Alicia Dearn, replied to the announcement, "We said we would put any other challengers to task, and this is precisely what we are doing. We are working on law suits for states whose primary was cancelled as well.

The campaign plan is aggressive and well-funded. The team has grown exponentially and expects to increase the pace. Alejandra, a national director on the campaign team said today, "We are committed to giving a voice to the fine people of these United States. Together We Are Stronger!"

De La Fuente is actively pursuing election reform. Having faced a wide variety of ballot access barriers, election anomalies, and election fraud in the past, he has the experience and wherewithal to confront the injustice and create meaningful change.

"Rocky" Roque De La Fuente is living proof that the American Dream can be achieved by those who are inspired to pursue it. He has an amazing record of success. From earning an FAA license to fly single engine planes at the age of 20 to owning 29 automobile dealerships and becoming Chairman of the National Dealers Council for the third largest automobile manufacturer in the world by the age of 28, he's in a league by himself. He created a banking network in 1982 to help address Mexico's economic crisis and established impressive real estate holdings throughout the United States while creating thousands of new jobs along the way. In 1992, Rocky became the first Hispanic American to serve as a Delegate-At-Large for the State of California at a National Convention. He holds a bachelor's degree in Physics and Mathematics (Magna Cum Laude) and an honorary doctorate from UNESCO.

